Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 257,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 294,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 205,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 1,757,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,335. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

