Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.34. 1,223,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

