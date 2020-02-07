Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $579.43. The stock had a trading volume of 600,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,001. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

