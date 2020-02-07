SIG’s (SHI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHI. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.88 ($1.31).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.11. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $545.42 million and a PE ratio of 131.71.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

