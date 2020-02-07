Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLN traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.26). The stock had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.30.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

