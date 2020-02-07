Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SLN traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.26). The stock had a trading volume of 28,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.30.
About Silence Therapeutics
