Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2020

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 631,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,850. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

