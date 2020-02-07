Simmons Bank Has $6.12 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

DIS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. 10,926,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

