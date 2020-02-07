Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHI. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $52.67.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
