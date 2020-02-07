Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHI. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

