Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 13,386,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,104. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

