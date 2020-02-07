Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers USA updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 3,057,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.