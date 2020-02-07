SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,503,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,073,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,601. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

