SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 12,935 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.74. 1,065,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $612,011. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.