SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCVT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,588 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,810. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.