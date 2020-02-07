SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.