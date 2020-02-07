SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.55. 443,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,028. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,523,034. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

