SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $4.88 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.5% of SkyOak Wealt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

LLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.30. 3,284,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,385,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

