SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $468,000 in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

