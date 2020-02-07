SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $710,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 19,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,104. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

