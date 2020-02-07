SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $212.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,556. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

