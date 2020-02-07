SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

STWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,329,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,184. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

