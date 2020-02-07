SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $52.49. 697,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,223. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 2.07. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

