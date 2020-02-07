SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases Shares of 47,538 Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 658,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

