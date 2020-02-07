SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,649. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

