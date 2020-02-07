SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,853 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,166. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

