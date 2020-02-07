SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.57. 4,426,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

