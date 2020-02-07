SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,339,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 939.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 79,988,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,810,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.