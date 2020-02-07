SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 1,015,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

