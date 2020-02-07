Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after buying an additional 157,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after buying an additional 234,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,880 shares of company stock worth $24,696,118 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.94. 2,563,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,139. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.03.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

