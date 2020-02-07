Sloane Robinson LLP Has $11 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sloane Robinson LLP increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 4.2% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP owned about 0.06% of Credicorp worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.01. 989,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,364. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.31. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $198.93 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.