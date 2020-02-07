Sloane Robinson LLP Has $44.60 Million Stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Sloane Robinson LLP cut its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 17.2% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $44,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEA by 760.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 112.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. 3,073,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

