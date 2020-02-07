SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.