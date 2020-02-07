SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.
NYSE:SM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.
