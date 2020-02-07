Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,588,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

