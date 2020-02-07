Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 275,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

