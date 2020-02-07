Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 40,097,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,122,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309,021 shares in the company, valued at $33,503,894.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 182.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

