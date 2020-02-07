Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS.

NYSE SNA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.87. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

