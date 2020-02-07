SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.5-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.21 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

