Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SONO stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,526,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.