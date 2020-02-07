Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

