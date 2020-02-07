S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

SPGI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,584. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

