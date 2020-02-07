Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 209,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

