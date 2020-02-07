Spectrum Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $150.49. 1,119,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

