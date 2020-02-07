Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $148,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

