Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $128.70. 4,330,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

