Spectrum Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,058.91. 214,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

