Spectrum Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 922,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,425. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $109.33 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.