Spectrum Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,128,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

