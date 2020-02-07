Spectrum Management Group Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,767,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

