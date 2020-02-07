Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Cap of $44,986.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Spectrum has a market cap of $44,986.00 and $30,564.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00765194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007898 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.