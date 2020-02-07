Spectur (ASX:SP3) Shares Up 4.8%

Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 4,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Spectur (ASX:SP3)

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

