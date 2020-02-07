Spendcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $194,216.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.03050436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

